Michigan basketball gets first commitment under Dusty May

Michigan basketball has been waiting to get its first commitment — either from the recruiting class or via the transfer portal — since Dusty May took over the reins from Juwan Howard late last month. With multiple targets on the board, it was unclear who would drop first, but the one who did ended up being a big one for May and his new staff.

The son of former Chicago Bulls star Scottie Pippen, 2024 Chatsworth (Calif.) Sierra Canyon point guard Justin Pippen had a number of suitors. Hailing from the class that’s currently on the clock and that will be on campus this upcoming season, Pippen is rated the No. 62 player in the country per 247Sports’ proprietary rankings. And on Friday, he announced he’s choosing Michigan basketball over Florida, Stanford, Texas A&M, and Cal.

.@SCanyonSports 2024 scoring guard @JustinPippen3 checked in with ESPN and broke down why he chose @umichbball: “I chose #Michigan because my long term goal is to make the NBA. Michigan is great for my development and playing on that big of a stage in that conference is great… pic.twitter.com/ztt0o9dsnH — SportsCenter NEXT (@SCNext) April 19, 2024

At 6-foot-3, 180-pounds, Pippen got a glowing scouting report from 247Sports’ Travis Barham earlier this week:

Pippen is a dynamic combo-guard that has bloomed late in his high school career, much like his brother and father. He’s grown nearly two inches in the last eight months while also continuing to improve and expand his skillset as both a scorer and playmaker. Pippen is a naturally talented guard with good instincts for the game. He is very comfortable with the ball in his hands to score from all three levels and also set the tables for those around him. As he continues to grow and fill out his frame, Pippen can become a highly impactful high-major guard, much like his brother did at Vanderbilt before him.

With Pippen in the fold, Michigan at least has a point guard soon to be on the roster. Time will tell whether or not he’ll be thrust into a starting role early or if he’ll have some time to develop.

