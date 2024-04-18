Michigan basketball announces first full staff for Dusty May

It’s been something of a journey, but finally Dusty May has accrued his full new staff with Michigan basketball.

The 18th head coach in Wolverines history has started from square one, not retaining any previous staff, but also bringing in a diverse variety of experience and youth. From former Oklahoma State head coach Mike Boynton Jr., former St. Mary’s assistant Justin Joyner, and former FAU assistants Akeem Miskdeen, Kyle Church, Drew Williamson, and Brandon Gilbert, there’s a lot who either have the know-how overall, or know-how to work with May, which should produce positive results in both the short and long-term.

“In my recent press conference, I emphasized the importance of assembling a team of outstanding teachers who excel in communication and instruction. I’m happy to announce that we’ve achieved that goal,” May said. “While I was already familiar with some of our coaches, I took great care in selecting the best candidates for the remaining positions. Together, this group has a broad basketball background, a strong work ethic and admirable personal attributes. I’ve already witnessed their unwavering commitment to success, and I’m incredibly impressed.”

Here is the breakdown of the new staff:

• Mike Boynton Jr., assistant coach

• Justin Joyner, assistant coach

• Akeem Miskdeen, assistant coach

• Kyle Church, assistant coach/general manager

• Drew Williamson, assistant coach/director of player development

• Brandon Gilbert, special assistant to the head coach

Below, you can read more about each of the new additions from the official press release by Michigan basketball.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire