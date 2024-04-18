Michael Rose talks about his time at the club so far

[Getty Images]

Stoke City signed Michael Rose on a free transfer from Coventry City last summer, and he's been a regular feature of the first team ever since, playing more minutes than any of his teammates this season.

The Potters defender has admitted that he's content with his time at the club so far, but insists that his only aim is to retain the team's status in the Championship:

"It's been pretty mad to be honest. Difficult as well because I've never experienced managers getting sacked and a lot of change happening. This is the first time I've had it in a season.

"I'm sure I'll learn a lot from it and build on it for next season. I've played a lot of games so I'm happy in that regard personally, but my focus is now on the weekend and just making sure that this club stays up."

Ahead of Saturday's meeting with Plymouth Argyle, Rose added that the squad aren't phased by the fact that they are playing Steven Schumacher's former side:

"For the players, it's probably a little bit different because we don't have as much emotion to the game as the gaffer or as Plymouth, so for us, it's just a game that we have to focus on ourselves. Go and attack the game and try and win it."