Michael Pittman Jr. up to full practice participation

Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. is trending in the right direction to play in Sunday's game against the Falcons.

Pittman was a full participant in practice on Thursday after getting in a limited session on Wednesday. Pittman suffered a concussion last Saturday on a hit that led to Steelers safety Damontae Kazee getting suspended for the rest of the regular season and he is also listed with a shoulder injury.

Running back Jonathan Taylor (thumb) said before practice that he would be "full speed" and he was listed as a full participant as well. Zack Moss (forearm) missed his second straight practice.

Center Jack Anderson (illness), linebacker Segun Olubi (hip) and right tackle Braden Smith (knee) joined Moss on the side. Kicker Matt Gay (right hip) was limited after missing Wednesday's practice.