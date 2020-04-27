It's been over 30 years and Michael Jordan still despises Isiah Thomas

One of the many things that ESPN’s “The Last Dance” documentary makes clear is that Michael Jordan absolutely hated losing. The second night of the series’ five-night run made it even more clear that Jordan hated losing to the Pistons.

And above all, he hated Isiah Thomas, in victory and defeat.

The “Bad Boys” Pistons took center stage in episode 3 of “The Last Dance,” with players and press remembering the team that stifled Jordan and the Bulls for years. They were tough, they were mean and, in 1989 and 1990, they were champions.

Jordan wasn’t very happy about that.

Michael Jordan on the Pistons: "I hated them. And the hate carries to this day.” — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) April 27, 2020

Previously mythologized in an earlier 30 for 30, the Jordan Rules were the Pistons’ way of constantly pushing Jordan out of his comfort zone and onto the floor. Of course, those Pistons teams are now remembered as a key component of Jordan’s origin story, with “The Last Dance” showing the superstar’s maniacal offseason workouts to bulk up and physically break through that wall.

Eventually, Jordan and the Bulls not only beat the Pistons in the 1991 Eastern Conference finals, they swept them. The Pistons reacted with a now-infamous walk off the court without shaking hands.

Thomas, the Pistons’ leader, explained the team didn’t think it was a big deal because it was something the great Boston Celtics did when the Pistons beat them.

"... During that period of time, that's just not how it was passed. When you lost, you left the floor. That was it."



–Isiah Thomas #TheLastDance pic.twitter.com/iwK4JeEbii — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 27, 2020

And then the documentary producers tried to show Jordan a video of Thomas’ rationalization. What followed was some very good television, and also a very good justification for ESPN’s decision to leave in the profanity.

Warning: the following tweet and video contains graphic language.

Jordan calling out Isiah Thomas' bullshit excuse "There's no way you can't convince me he wasn't an asshole" pic.twitter.com/T3TUUwVBZ1 — gifdsports (@gifdsports) April 27, 2020

Keep in mind, that is a man who went onto win six championships and become the richest of athlete of all time. The man has too many rings to fit on one hand, his own NBA team, an iconic shoe brand and an Olympic gold medal (something he also prevented Thomas from receiving). He’s doing this as part of a 10-part ESPN documentary on his life in which he basically has full creative control of the footage.

And here he is, still laying into that player who once blocked him before finally achieving greatness.

You don’t see much hate like that between players anymore.

