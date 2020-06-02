Michael Gallup could be the best 2020 fantasy value among Dallas Cowboys' talented WRs

The Dallas Cowboys fielded one of the best offenses in the NFL last season. Fueled by a resurgent Dak Prescott, pretty much every offensive piece got their moment in the sun.

And then, the Cowboys went and added rookie WR CeeDee Lamb in the draft. Now, Dallas just might sport the very best wide receiver trio in the NFL.

The Cowboys have a great problem with so many talented wide receivers to feed, but how should fantasy football managers navigate things?

Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don discuss in the video above.

[Create or join a 2020 Yahoo Fantasy Football League for free today]

Both our experts really love CeeDee Lamb and call the Cowboys’ decision to draft him a no-brainer, but it remains to be seen how much he’ll contribute in Year 1.

Amari Cooper is the biggest, most recognizable name among the trio, but Matt thinks he’s a bit overrated as a route runner, and ultimately, Cooper’s inconsistency is the biggest problem (we’ve probably all had to deal with it in some form or fashion). Dalton also points out Cooper’s odd home/road splits, as well, which are another red flag, as the talented receiver seems to perform much better at home than on the road.

But the key to all this just might be Michael Gallup, who turned a lot of heads last season. He could be the guy to take hold of that outside receiver spot that Cooper can’t (we already saw Gallup do so last season). Dalton points out that, if not for a couple of missed deep-shots from Prescott, Gallup could have had a much bigger year.

[2020 Draft Rankings: Overall | QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | DST | Kickers]

Matt calls Gallup one of the most underrated players in the NFL, and the third-year receiver could end up being the biggest fantasy value on this team.