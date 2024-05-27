Who is Michael Clayton? Get to know the latest cornerback offered by Rutgers

Last week, Rutgers football offered Michael Clayton, becoming the first Power Four offer for the athlete from Georgia.

Clayton is a 6-foot-1, 170-pound athlete who plays as a wide receiver and a cornerback at Northside High School (Warner Robins, Georgia). The offer from Rutgers came in for the class of 2025 prospect on the defensive side of the ball.

Last season, Clayton had 35 total tackles and five passes defended in 10 games played.

The offer from Rutgers is in large part due to Clayton’s very impressive measurables. He runs a 4.47 time in the 40 with a 10.81 in the 100 meters. He has a vertical of 31 inches and a squat of 405 pounds.

Clayton said that head coach Greg Schiano and cornerbacks coach Mark Orphey were in on the call last week where he was offered by Rutgers.

“It was a great moment,” Clayton told Rutgers Wire. “I was on the phone with the corners coach and the head coach they explained to me about their program and what they’re about and then they offered me. “I feel like they have a great culture, from the information I’ve gathered it seems like they’re big on unity all with a common goal and working together to reach it. And I feel with the coaches they have, they’re also very focused on developing players as well.”

Clayton will be taking an official visit to Central Michigan on the weekend of June 15. On the next week, he will visit Georgia State.

The last weekend of May, he will be at Rutgers, making the Scarlet Knights the first program to host Clayton on an official visit.

In terms of what he is looking for in a school and a program, Clayton laid out his priorities.

“Just a school with a program that can develop me as an athlete and teach valuable lessons to progress me in life,” Clayton said. “And a team where I can have the greatest impact and become the best player I can be.”

Clayton is eyeing a commitment date in late July.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire