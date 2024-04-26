Micah Parsons ‘disgusted’ after rival Philadelphia Eagles’ ‘lucky’ first-round draft pick

Micah Parsons took part in the B/R Gridiron Draft Night live stream which offered analysis and reactions to every pick in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Micah Parsons "utterly disgusted" by the Eagles drafting CB Quinyon Mitchell pic.twitter.com/MygE3R07BP — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 26, 2024

Parsons was dismayed when the Philadelphia Eagles selected Quinyon Mitchell with the No. 22 pick because the Cowboys star thought the cornerback was one of his favorite players in the draft.

“I’m honestly utterly disgusted on how lucky the Eagles are. I do not know how he fell this far,” said Parsons, “ I thought he was a top-15, top-12 talent and he just fell right into their laps. He was definitely one of my more favorite players in this draft. He checked every box.”

Parsons said Mitchell will have great mentors on the Eagles in Darius Slay and James Bradberry. Parson’s reaction was similar to last year when he reacted similarly to the Eagles drafting Jordan Davis who ended up as a defensive rookie of the year finalist.