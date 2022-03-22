Miami vs Iowa State Prediction, Game Preview: NCAA Tournament Sweet 16

Miami vs Iowa State prediction: NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 pick and college basketball game preview.

Miami vs Iowa State Game Preview, How To Watch

Date: Friday, March 25

Game Time:

Venue: United Center, Chicago, IL

How To Watch: TBS

Records: Miami (10 seed, 25-10)

Iowa State (11 seed, 22-12)

Region: Midwest

Why Iowa State Will Win

Iowa State isn’t going to blow anyone’s doors off offensively, but the defense has been magnificent so far.

Okay, fine, so Wisconsin was offensively challenged when Johnny Davis wasn’t on, and LSU played like a zombie amidst all the coaching turmoil, but Iowa State did what it had to do against both teams, especially from three.

The Badgers and Tigers combined to hit just 6-of-41 from three in the two games. Even more impressive was what the Cyclone D did to a Wisconsin offense that led the nation with the fewest turnovers – the Badgers were totally inept in their home game with 18 giveaways.

But that’s what Iowa State does. It led the Big 12 in three-point defense and takeaways, and it allowed just 62 points per game. It doesn’t have to take a whole lot of chances offensively because of the D, but it comes up with plenty of assists and moves the ball around well.

However …

Why Miami Will Win

Yeah, the Iowa State offense.

It cranked up the three against LSU and turned the turnovers in that and in the win over Wisconsin into enough points to get by, but put this game into the 60s and there’s a big, big problem.

It’s not like Iowa State can’t score – it put up more than 70 points 14 times – and it was able to beat Iowa, and Texas, and Memphis when it cranked up the points, but it’s just 2-5 when allowing 75 points or more and 4-7 when giving up more than 70.

Miami has scored fewer than 70 just once since early February, and that was against USC’s D in the 68-66 first round win.

Unlike Wisconsin, Miami is great on the boards and amazing on the move. Unlike LSU, it doesn’t have any problems with turnovers.

Yes, Wisconsin was great at not giving the ball away and Iowa State screwed that all up, but Miami is a bit better equipped to overcome a few mistakes.

What the Canes don’t do at a high level is stop teams from shooting well inside or out, but Iowa State only makes 43% from the field and 32% from three, and …

Miami vs Iowa State: What’s Going To Happen

Iowa State is WAY overdue to have a massive turnover game.

It limited the giveaways to ten against LSU and 13 against Wisconsin, but there’s a 15+ day around the corner lurking.

Miami crushed the USC offense with 18 takeaways and shut down Auburn from three and came up with 13.

The defense is doing a good enough job so far in this tournament, the offense has been great on the move, and again with the points, the Canes are going to score more than 70.

Miami vs Iowa State Prediction: NCAA Tournament Sweet 16, Lines

Prediction: Miami 71, Iowa State 66

Line: Miami -2.5, o/u: 133

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Miami vs Iowa State Must See Rating: 4

