Miami vs Duke prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, November 27

Miami vs Duke How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 27

Game Time: 12:30 ET

Venue: Wallace Wade Stadium, Durham, NC

How To Watch: ESPN3

Record: Miami (6-5), Duke (3-8)

Miami vs Duke Game Preview

Why Miami Will Win

Now’s the time for the offense to have some fun.

The Hurricanes scratched and clawed their way through the season, and now they’re bowl eligible after the win in the bad weather against Virginia Tech. Game after game after game has been tough.

Duke shouldn’t be anything more than a chance to put up some big numbers.

The Blue Devil defense is the second-worst in college football, allowing 517 yards per game on the year – and it’s getting worse.

Virginia, Wake Forest, Pitt, Virginia Tech, and Louisville all came up with 500 yards or more. Wake Forest and Louisville were coming close to 700, and Pitt easily came up with 600.

There’s not enough pressure in the backfield, the pass defense gives up too many yards in chunks, and the run D is getting hammered game after game, allowing 220 yards or more in each of the last four.

Why Duke Will Win

Yeah, the Duke defense has been miserable and can’t seem to come up with any one thing it does all that well, but it also went against a whole lot of amazing offenses.

It wasn’t totally awful in the loss to Georgia Tech, it held Northwestern down for about 45 minutes, and Miami doesn’t run well enough – it hasn’t hit 100 yards in four of the last five games – to matter.

It’s the final game of the year, it’s Senior Day, and it’s a chance to come up with something positive after losing every game since late September.

Miami turns the ball over way too much, the offensive line hasn’t been all that great, and the secondary can be roasted, but …

What’s Going To Happen

Duke’s hot start won’t be enough.

The Blue Devils will be inspired, and they’ll come out with a few good scoring drives, but Miami will settle in.

By the middle of the second quarter this will completely flip, the Hurricane passing game will take over, and it’ll be another day when the Duke D allows more than 500 yards.

Miami vs Duke Prediction, Lines

Miami 44, Duke 20

Line: Miami -21.5, o/u: 68

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2

