Miami quarterback Cam Ward shines in spring game. Highlights, standouts and numbers

Mario Cristobal’s spring III and Cam Ward’s spring I-and-done concluded Saturday at a cozy Cobb Stadium, home of University of Miami soccer and track, but for this day the site of the spring game.

Ward, the prolific, nationally vaunted quarterback who sparked hope for the Hurricanes fan base when he transferred from Washington State for his upcoming fifth and final season of college football, showcased his talents publicly for the first time.

The fans had to like what they saw.

Through the first half, the only half of live play with full tackling, Ward finished 17 of 23 for 260 yards and two touchdowns. He threw his third touchdown in the third quarter to Jacolby George.

No formal stats were released.

Though the offense was, as expected, vanilla, Ward’s connection with senior slot star Xavier Restrepo was strong. Ward threw one touchdown, among several completions to Restrepo, down the left sideline in the first half.

Midway through the second quarter, Ward was 11 of 16 for 161 yards and two touchdowns.

Ward opened the scoring with a touchdown to redshirt freshman Isaiah Horton during the first drive.

An estimated crowd of 5,000, including highly sought-after recruits, family members, former players, students and season-ticket holders who packed into a venue that usually accommodates 500, was wildly appreciative.

“Really fired up the way spring has gone,’’ Cristobal, entering his third season as UM coach, told reporters before the game. “I want to finish it strong.”

Quarterbacks were off limits to the defense. The second half, with a running clock, had “thudding’’— contact without full tackles.

Some observations:

Quarterbacks/offense

The offense dominated Saturday.

Ward finished the first quarter 7 of 10 for 95 yards and the touchdown to Horton.

In the second quarter, while rolling right and being chased, Ward connected with Restrepo on a long pass down the right sideline. Restrepo, as has been the norm throughout his career, made an acrobatic grab.

The No. 2 quarterback, Albany Transfer Reese Poffenbarger, had a long completion to Riley Williams early in the game. Riley was covered by freshman safety Zaquan Patterson.

The No. 3 quarterback, Emory Williams, fumbled once but had two completions to Ray-Ray Joseph, including a 10-or-so yard touchdown with just under a minute left in the first half. Williams’ upper left arm, which sustained a compound fracture of his humerus in early November against Florida State, was heavily wrapped.

Williams also threw a long would-be completion to receiver Shemar Kirk, who stepped out of bounds.

And the fourth-string quarterback, Jacurri Brown, threw a long touchdown to tight end Jackson Carver.

“I don’t think we’re far away,’’ former UM wideout Andre Johnson, just voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, told Andrea Adelson of ESPN. “We’re getting the right guys in place. Great recruiting classes.’’

Defense

The UM defense was overshadowed by the offense Saturday, but there were some substantial plays. Redshirt sophomore safety Savion Riley, a transfer out of Vanderbilt, forced a fumble. Freshman edge Marquise Lightfoot recovered a fumble. Cornerback Demetrius Freeney had a third quarter interception of freshman quarterback Judd Anderson.

Linebacker Wesley Bissainthe had a fourth-down stop and several tackles.

Other notables

▪ Freshman tight end Elija Lofton began the game as the starting running back.

▪ Former starting defensive end Akheem Mesidor, who was still in sneakers and not in the custom-ordered cleats from Adidas to help his double-foot recovery from surgeries, did not play.

▪ Offensive lineman Zion Nelson, who hasn’t played in multiple seasons, participated in pregame drills.

▪ The starting offensive line, left to right: left tackle Jalen Rivers, left guard Matthew McCoy, center Zach Carpenter, right guard Anez Cooper and right tackle Samson Okunlola.

This story will be updated.