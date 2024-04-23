Are the Miami Heat playing dirty vs. the Boston Celtics?

There has been a ton of debate over whether the Miami Heat play dirty to win when the odds are stacked against them, as was the case when facing the Boston Celtics at TD Garden for Game 1 of their 2024 first round series.

And while, in a vacuum, the play that saw Miami wing Caleb Martin undercut Boston’s Jayson Tatum at the end of that tilt was just a hard foul, other incidents (such as Heat big man putting a decent amount of special sauce into his slightly-moving screen) taken collectively hint that Miami might be leaning into some unsportsmanlike play.

The hosts of the CLNS Media “How Bout Them Celtics!” podcast, Jack Simone and Sam LaFrance, shared their take on what they saw in Game 1. Check it out below for yourself.

