Who are the Miami Dolphins’ all-time sack leaders?
National Football League and Miami Dolphins historians, rejoice! There’s some new history to sort through over at one of football’s most in-depth databases.
The Dolphins boast two of the NFL’s most impressive sack artists in NFL history — with first ballot Hall of Famer Jason Taylor leading the way in team history with 131.0 career sacks made while playing in Miami. But with much of the Dolphins’ defensive heyday taking place before sacks became an official stat back in 1982, the “official” stat books on sacks were missing some of the most prominent names to lace up the pads for Coach Don Shula during Miami’s championship runs. That’s where the good news comes into play. Pro Football Reference, courtesy of some significant research, has been able to update the sack figures for NFL player going all the way back to 1960 — a year that is comfortably before the Dolphins were ever a team.
“The NFL has only officially counted player sacks since 1982, which means sack records and leaderboards present an incomplete history of pass rushing. In many cases we accept these holes in the official record and move on. After all, we don’t know how many rushing yards Jim Thorpe had, passing yards Paddy Driscoll had or even how many blocked shots Wilt Chamberlain had. Heck, we don’t even “officially” know how many tackles anyone had in 2020 (or any other season). However, thanks to Official Gamebooks, ‘unofficial’ tackle totals get published in many places (including here). In the case of sacks, thanks to decades of research by John Turney and Nick Webster, we have a very thorough accounting of the statistic all the way back to 1960. Given that accounting for these ‘unofficial’ statistics allows us to paint a richer picture of the history of the game, we think it is a no-brainer to present them on Pro Football Reference, allowing fans to gain a deeper appreciation of some of football’s biggest stars in the 1960s and 1970s.” — Mike Lynch, Pro Football Reference
So with the books “unofficially” updated over at Pro Football Reference, what does the Miami Dolphins’ all-time sack leaderboard look like? Here’s the top-20; with nearly half (8) of them enjoying a new boost in their career totals courtesy of Pro Football Reference’s database update:
Rk
Player
From
To
G
Pos
Sk
1997
2011
204
RDE
131.0
2009
2018
146
LB
98.0
1969
1976
109
RDE
69.5
1978
1987
146
LDE
64.5
1971
1982
166
LDE
64.0
1988
1995
125
RDE
59.5
1995
2000
95
LDE
56.5
1977
1985
127
LOLB
40.0
1977
1986
130
NT
39.5
1977
1984
108
LILB
38.5
1968
1975
103
LDT
35.0
2007
2009
46
ROLB
32.0
1991
1995
77
MLB
31.5
2008
2014
111
RDT
30.5
2012
2015
64
DE
29.0
2001
2003
39
LDE
25.0
1992
1995
63
RDE
24.0
1966
1968
42
RDE
23.0
1994
2004
157
LDT
22.0
1985
1991
82
ROLB
22.0
Provided by Pro-Football-Reference.com