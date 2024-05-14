Miami Dolphins signed former Rutgers offensive lineman Ireland Brown

After a successful rookie minicamp, the Miami Dolphins signed former Rutgers football offensive lineman Ireland Brown to their 90-man roster. More than two dozen players tried out for the Dolphins’ rookie minicamp, with Brown being the only one turning his tryout into an opportunity.

Brown played in eight games for the Scarlet Knights last season, taking part in an offensive line that led the Big Ten in fewest sacks allowed per game (1.08) and ranked fifth in the league in rushing (168.7).

The former Scarlet Knight was selected to the Reese’s Senior Bowl watch list heading into the 2023 season. According to PFF, Brown earned a 90.5 grade while playing 62 snaps as a senior.

In 2022, Brown started 11 games at center, helping the Rutgers’ offense total 460 yards at Michigan State. In the same season, Brown earned the Mark Mills Second Effort Award as the most improved offensive player during spring practice.

Brown began his collegiate career as a defensive tackle at Boston College before transferring to Rutgers.

While playing at Boston College, Brown appeared in nine games at the defensive tackle position. He recorded six total tackles (four solo, two assisted) on the season. When he transferred to Rutgers in 2020, Brown played five games on the defensive line, recording three tackles and one sack.

He played on the defensive side of the ball with the Scarlet Knights for one season before moving to the offensive line in 2021. As a sophomore in 2021, Brown played in nine games with six starts at left guard for the Scarlet Knights.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire