Miami Dolphins at Cincinnati Bengals: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 4 matchup

With the status of Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa uncertain, Joe Burrow's Cincinnati Bengals return home looking to move to 2-2 on the season.

The Dolphins (3-0) are fresh off a road win over the Buffalo Bills but are unsure about the status of their signal-caller after he left the field with a reported back injury Sunday. Despite initial concerns of a possible concussion, Tagovailoa cleared protocol and returned to finish the game. With Miami possibly shorthanded, will Cincinnati end the Dolphins' quest for an undefeated season? The game kicks off Thursday at 8:15 p.m. from Paycor Stadium.

Here's a look at the betting details and USA TODAY's NFL staff picks for the Dolphins vs. Bengals Week 4 game:

Dolphins at Bengals odds, moneyline and over/under

Spread: Bengals (-3.5)

Moneyline: Bengals (-190); Dolphins (+160)

Over/under: 47.5

Lorenzo Reyes: Bengals 26, Dolphins 20

I’m quite high on this Dolphins team. But after a pair of emotional games, and with Tua Tagovailoa nursing injuries, I think this is a spot where they may have a letdown. Cincinnati needs to protect Joe Burrow and with the short week for both squads, playing at home offers a massive benefit for the Bengals.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws during warmups at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022.

Safid Deen: Bengals 27, Dolphins 20

Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins are off to a 3-0 start with statement wins over Lamar Jackson’s Ravens and Josh Allen’s Bills. Now, they travel on a short week to face Joe Burrow’s Bengals, who got their first win of the season against the Jets. Burrow has played relatively well behind an offensive line that needs more continuity, but the Bengals are not yet clicking on all cylinders like they were during their run to the Super Bowl last season. Miami has shown it can win with its offense against Baltimore and its defense against Buffalo. But I think 4-0 may not be in the picture on the road on a short week because Tagovailoa is dealing with back and ankle injuries and their defense is not fresh after playing 90 snaps last Sunday.

Lance Pugmire: Bengals 28, Dolphins 17

Remaining unbeaten and knocking off the Bills have proven doubters (yours truly) wrong but winning a road Thursday night game against the defending AFC champions is too much to bear.

