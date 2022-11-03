Miami Dolphins at Chicago Bears: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 9 matchup

Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins (5-3) look to get back in a groove but head into a hostile environment when they visit Chicago and Justin Fields' Bears (3-5).

The weather is expected to be less-than-stellar in the Windy City, which could work against Tagovailoa's air threats, Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill. Can the Bears use the elements to their advantage and dominate the ground as they did when they knocked off the New England Patriots in Week 7? The game is set to kick off Sunday at 1 p.m. from Soldier Field.

Here's a look at the betting details and USA TODAY's NFL staff picks for the Dolphins vs. Bears Week 9 game:

Dolphins at Bears odds, moneyline and over/under

Spread: Dolphins (-4.5)

Moneyline: Dolphins (-220); Bears (+175)

Over/under: 45.5

Lorenzo Reyes: Dolphins 28, Bears 17

Miami righted its shaky defensive play in the second half against the Detroit Lions. And after so many issues were self-enforced like offsides penalties, the Dolphins should clean that up. Fields and the Bears have been better in recent weeks, but Chicago's defense cannot compete with that speed.

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, right, greets wide receiver Tyreek Hill after catching a 5-yard pass for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Lon Horwedel)

Safid Deen: Dolphins 24, Bears 20

The Dolphins will have some troubles with Chicago’s improved run game, but star Dolphins receivers Hill and Waddle are too talented in this matchup against Fields and the Bears.

Lance Pugmire: Bears 23, Dolphins 21

During a week with seven home underdogs, this one could bite. With showers expected Sunday, Fields and his ground game are capable of keeping the ball away from the potent Dolphins’ air game.

