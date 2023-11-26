Advertisement

Miami calls league to complain about raised court at Cleveland's Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

NBC Sports
·2 min read
6
NBA: Miami Heat at Cleveland Cavaliers
NBA: Miami Heat at Cleveland Cavaliers

The Miami Heat have lost second-year guard Dru Smith for the season due to a serious knee sprain suffered in Cleveland, the team announced this weekend.

How Smith injured his leg had the Miami organization calling the league office. Smith lept to contest a Max Strus corner 3 and landed out of bounds near the Cavaliers' bench, where there is about a 10-inch drop-off from the court to the floor. Smith landed on the edge of that drop, and his leg twisted under him.

The Heat didn't file anything formal but did call the league office to complain about that drop, reports Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald.

As Joe Varden and other reporters covering the Cavaliers noted, that 10-inch drop has been there the entire 30 years the Cavaliers have been in this building. That doesn't make it right or safe. LeBron James told Varden of the Athletic:

"Yes, the league should look at it. They should address it.”

"It's something that definitely needs to be looked at," [Lakers head coach and former NBA player Darvin] Ham said. "Any time … you have a situation where someone's getting hurt and the potential to get hurt, and in this particular case it's the floor, I think they need to take a look at it and see if there are ways things could be better.”

After 30 years there may not be a way to address it, at least in the short term. Unfortunately, sometimes it takes a serious injury for a safety issue to get called out, and that seems to finally be the case with the court in Cleveland.