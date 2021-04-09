Mexican Ancer hit with two-stroke penalty at Masters

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
The Masters
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Reuters) - Abraham Ancer was handed a two-stroke penalty after the first round of the Masters on Thursday after his club touched the sand before hitting a shot from a greenside bunker, Augusta National said, adjusting his score to a three-over-par 75 from a 73.

The infraction came at the par-five 15th and the penalty means the Mexican made a triple-bogey at the hole, leaving him in a tie for 52nd place, 10 strokes behind leader Justin Rose.

"After Mr. Ancer had signed his scorecard ... video evidence was reviewed by the Committee regarding a potential breach of Rule 12.2b(1), which states that touching sand in a bunker right behind the ball results in a penalty," Augusta National said.

"The touching of the sand was deemed visible to the naked eye. Had this not been the case, the video evidence would have been disregarded and a penalty would not have been applied."

Ancer, playing in his second Masters, said he had been informed the penalty was for "unintentionally grazing the sand" with his backswing.

"While I'm gutted, I can't wait to get after it tomorrow," he tweeted.

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Recommended Stories

  • Ancer penalized two shots for touching sand in Masters bunker

    Mexico's Abraham Ancer was issued a two-stroke penalty after Thursday's opening round of the 85th Masters for unknowingly touching sand in a 15th-hole bunker before making a shot.

  • Masters: For Justin Rose, low expectations turn into realistic visions

    Coming off a back injury and four weeks without competition, Justin Rose didn’t know what to expect from his game.

  • Masters: Abraham Ancer docked two strokes for Rules violation during opening round

    Abraham Ancer was penalized two strokes for touching the sand behind a ball in a bunker and violating Rule 12.2b(1)

  • Another week, another hole-in-one for Fleetwood

    Tommy Fleetwood on Thursday recorded a hole-in-one for the second straight event, this time at the 16th hole at Augusta National during the Masters first round. Fleetwood took dead aim with a nine-iron in the late afternoon calm and fired at the pin from 170 yards. "It was a lovely looking shot ... a couple of bounces and in," Fleetwood said after a two-over-par 74 that trailed leader and compatriot Justin Rose by nine shots.

  • Long hitter DeChambeau a longshot after dismal Masters start

    Bryson DeChambeau pulled his first two drives, hit his tee shot into shrubbery at the fourth and never recovered on his way to a dismal four-over-par 76 in the opening round at the Masters on Thursday. One of the pre-tournament favourites, DeChambeau is the longest hitter in the field, and he unveiled a new driver that he hopes will make him even longer. But golf is about more than brute strength, and his accuracy and judgment were sadly lacking at Augusta National as he failed to take advantage of benign late afternoon conditions after the wind abated.

  • Abraham Ancer hit with penalty at Masters after video review shows bunker violation

    Video evidence showed Abraham Ancer touched the sand before hitting a bunker shot Thursday at the Masters, and he was docked two shots.

  • Masters 2021: Augusta set to bite back at big hitters

    The green jackets have Augusta National “right where we want it” and for the first time in almost a decade, the course should have the big-hitters where it wants them — namely fretting about the bounces, the roll and, most of all, the greens. Five months on from Dustin Johnson's record-breaking soft-shoe shuffle into the Butler Cabin, the Masters should return to a test that will be unrecognisable to that most recent incarnation, but so reminiscent of the challenge of championships past that established this major as the ultimate risk-and-reward thriller. As the governing bodies prepare to rein in the boom squad — the likes of Bryson DeChambeau who, with their 350-yard plus carries, are threatening to reduce Amen Corner to a few “Hail Marys” — Mother Nature has stepped up to the plate to ensure it will rather more intriguing than the drive, wedge and putt that typified Johnson’s glory in November. No disrespect to the world No 1 — and it is eminently possible that he becomes just the fourth in history after Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods and Sir Nick Faldo to defend their Masters title successfully — but whoever prevails on Sunday will have conquered the genuine Augusta. Masters 2021 predictions: from Green Jacket winner to Brits who will shine "The fact that Dustin was 20-under was a combination of his extraordinary play and that at the same time, admittedly, the golf course was soft,” Fred Ridley, the Augusta chairman said. “But that really had nothing to do with the way the course is playing right now. We have had ideal weather and this is the first year probably going back to 2013, when we actually came into the week with the course playing firm and fast, as it is right now. We have it right where we want it." Phil Mickelson concurs and the greenside magician is delighted. “I would say for the last decade, the greens here are in the top 25 percent of softest we play on Tour, and the golf course's only defence is the greens, right?” the three-time champion said. “When the greens are firm, the precision, the course management, the angles, where you leave the ball… all of this stuff becomes incredibly important. “When the greens are soft, it's irrelevant because you can fly the ball over all the trouble. Angles don't matter. I plugged a five-iron last year or last November into the second green. It actually plugged! The guys are so precise in their ability to fly the ball the correct yardage with every club that if you have soft receptive greens, it's like having a military and then not giving them any weapons. It's defenceless. “However, when the greens are firm, those small sections are very hard to hit and you've got to really strategise. With firm greens, this course needs to be respected — and I think it's been a long time since it's had to be respected.” Comment: Bryson DeChambeau's party tricks at Augusta may not be pretty - but they will be novel Of course, the big boys will have a huge advantage with shorter irons in from the fairway. But keeping it out in the open could be difficult with the creeks, azalea, dogwood, pine needles and the pines, themselves, all being brought to the fore of the equation. “It's firm and fast not only on the greens but the fairways,” Ridley said. “The ball really is rolling. You know, Bobby Jones said often he wanted to create an inland links course when building the National… and we can have the characteristics of a links by having the ground play a big part in how the course is played. That’s what we are trying to do." The winning score should be somewhere around eight-under, providing the forecasted storms do not cause saturated havoc. Augusta has a sub-air underground system that sucks out the moisture and can counter a few downpours. So all good — as they say over here — for 2021 but the concern still mounts for the future. “We hope there will not come a day when the Masters or any golf championship will have to be played at 8,000 yards,” Ridley said. “This is an important crossroads; so we will continue to urge the governing bodies and all interested parties to put forward thoughtful solutions as soon as possible.” Masters 2021: Tee times for first round, how to watch and latest odds Only 525 yards left to go. The message is simple. Augusta expects the R&A and US Golf Association to act on its distance report and introduce equipment restrictions to put a brake on the ball. When Ridley talks about this emotive issue, it as if he is speaking for the soul of Augusta National and, without meaning to be po-faced, in many ways he is. The shock and awe of watching DeChambeau take on the trees on the right of the 445-yard first — and run it up within flick-on distance — is all very well, but the defining dimensions of this unique examination will be reduced in the process. Never is this more apparent than on the 13th, the celebrated par-five that over the years has come to represent the game’s struggle with technology. In 2014, Bubba Watson hit the 510-yarder with a drive and a sand-wedge. So the club bought land behind the tee and were ready to extend. But then came the realisation that they would be changing the identity of one of the most revered holes in golf. Ridley has remained resolute. They will not lengthen, they will not add trees or lower the tee box, or turn it into a par four. Augusta will wait for the rules to be changed. “The danger of radically altering 13 is that you would take away the eagle three and double-bogey seven and bring in a lot more fours, fives and sixes,” Justin Rose said. "And that what makes the holes great and, generally what makes Augusta great.”

  • Lynch: While Bryson, DJ and Rory left sour, the bookies were happy on Thursday

    Thursday at the Masters was the kind of day that only bookies could love. Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson and Rory McIlroy can attest.

  • Lee Westwood's Masters dream dies before it gets going after wayward first-round 78

    Was it the call to swap in son Sam for fiancee Helen Storey on the bag? Did playing with defending champion Dustin Johnson somehow unnerve him? Perhaps the decision to rest up last week robbed him of momentum? Whatever it was, after all the hype, the hope, the incredible form in the build-up, there was something particularly cruel about watching Lee Westwood labour his way around Augusta. Back-to-back runner-up finishes at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and the Players last month, which had propelled him back into the world’s top 20, had given rise to hopes that Westwood might actually break his major duck this week. The Masters has always suited his game and placid temperament. Instead, a disastrous first-round 78 threatens Westwood’s presence in any capacity this weekend, let alone any chance of contending on Sunday. It was cruel because it was so unexpected. This genuinely felt like it could have been Westwood’s time. Should have been his time. Of course, the odds were stacked against him. Jack Nicklaus, at 46, remains the oldest ever recipient of the green jacket. Westwood will be 48 later this month. And while Augusta has been known to produce its fair share of feelgood stories down the years, this is no country for old men. Particularly in its present, merciless state. Masters 2021: Tee times for second round, how to watch on TV and latest odds But such has been Westwood’s form, and so often has he placed well at the Masters (the 47-year-old was runner-up to Phil Mickelson in 2010, third in 2012 — two shots out of the play-off won by Bubba Watson — and runner-up again to Danny Willett in 2016), it felt a safe bet that he would put a tidy round or two together. It took just three holes for the bubble to burst. After missed birdie opportunities at one and two — how different might it have been had one of those very makeable putts dropped — a double-bogey six in which Westwood chose to play iron off the tee, for the extra control, only to find the trees on the right, was the first sign that this was going to be a grind. Westwood would hit a branch trying to escape, before three-putting when he did finally reach the green. From there, things rapidly went downhill. Bogeys at five, seven and nine saw Westwood reach the turn in 40, with a solitary birdie at the par-five eighth the only crumb of comfort as son Sam looked on aghast.

  • Englishman Tommy Fleetwood barely reacted after hitting the 23rd hole-in-one in Masters history and his second in 2 weeks

    Tommy Fleetwood was pretty chill about making history with a hole-in-one at the Masters. Maybe because he had just hit another ace two weeks ago.

  • Masters Friday tee times, featured groups, TV and streaming info

    Here's everything you need to know for the second round of the 2021 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club.

  • Home cooking: Mets win Citi opener vs Marlins on gift HBP

    With fans at Citi Field for the first time in 557 days, Michael Conforto and the New York Mets got some serious home cooking. Jeff McNeil launched a tying homer in the ninth inning on his 29th birthday and the Mets were handed the winning run on a disputed hit by pitch for a bizarre 3-2 victory over Miami in their home opener Thursday. “We caught a little break,” McNeil said.

  • 'The right to vote is fundamental': Augusta National chairman addresses Georgia election law

    Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley spoke about the challenges and controversies of the Georgia law on Wednesday.

  • American McNulty seizes Tour of Basque Country lead

    American rider Brandon McNulty of Team UAE Emirates took the overall lead of the Tour of the Basque Country on Thursday as home hope Ion Izagirre won stage four.

  • Photos: Lee Elder returns to the Masters at Augusta National, this time as an honorary starter

    Lee Elder, the first Black golfer to compete in the Masters, joins fellow honorary starters Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player at Augusta National.

  • McIlroy hits dad with errant shot in Masters meltdown

    Rory McIlroy struck his father with a wayward shot in Thursday's opening round of the Masters on the way to his worst start at Augusta National, a four-over par 76.

  • Opinion: How many women does it take, NFL, before you take action against Deshaun Watson?

    The NFL has failed to take any action against Texans QB Deshaun Watson despite multiple allegations of sexual misconduct. That has to change. Now.

  • Bulls' Lauri Markkanen making impact in reserve role

    The fourth-year forward is focused on controlling what he can control and playing well in limited minutes off the bench.

  • Is your state saying no to the $10,200 unemployment tax break?

    New York and a dozen others are not excluding the benefits from state taxes.

  • Simone Biles talks Olympics, future, crazy vault plans and protest possibilities

    Simone Biles didn't rule out the 2024 Olympics, but said her focus is on this summer, and the new vault she'll debut before the Tokyo Games.