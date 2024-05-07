Mets' Tylor Megill nearly perfect in potential final rehab start; Jett Williams to begin swinging soon

Tylor Megill made his third rehab start on Tuesday, and the right-hander certainly looked big-league ready.

Pitching for Triple-A Syracuse against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs, Megill was sharp from the jump, striking out the first two batters he faced. First, he fanned Simon Muzziotti on a 95 mph fastball, and then got Jordan Luplow looking on a perfectly placed changeup.

He then struck out the side in the bottom of the second, showing great command of all of his pitches.

In all, Megill went 4.0 hitless innings, striking out seven while walking just one. He threw 62 pitches, 42 of which were strikes, and for good measure, he picked off a runner at first.

Megill was placed on the 15-day IL with a shoulder strain on April 2, just a couple of days after his only start of the season. Facing Milwaukee on March 31, Megill allowed two runs (one earned) in 4.0 innings of work.

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza told reporters in St. Louis on Monday that this would possibly be Megill’s final rehab outing, and it’s logical to think that the team has seen enough to activate him.

The question then becomes what do the Mets do with him. They could activate him and put him in the bullpen, use him as an additional starter, or keep him with Triple-A Syracuse.

The Mets currently have a five-man rotation with Adrian Houser in the bullpen, and with Megill, Kodai Senga, and David Peterson all on track to come back relatively soon, the Mets will have some key decisions to make.

Jett Williams to begin swinging soon

Elsewhere in the farm system, shortstop Jett Williams continues his recovery from a wrist injury that has kept him off the field for the last two-and-a-half weeks.

According to MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo, who spoke with Mets senior VP of player development Andy Green, Williams received a cortisone shot at the end of last week, and plans to begin swinging “in the coming days” and return by the end of the month.

Williams, SNY’s No. 1 ranked Mets prospect, was slashing .179/.360/.308 with two RBI and nine runs scored in 11 games prior to his injury.