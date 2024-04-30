Mets top prospect Jett Williams placed on injured list with right wrist soreness

The Mets' Double-A affiliate, the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, have placed prospect Jett Williams on the 7-day injured list, per the team's transactions page.

Williams is dealing with right wrist soreness.

Williams, 20, hasn't appeared in a game since April 21. On Monday, MLB.com's Anthony DiComo reported that the injury didn't appear to be serious.

Nevertheless, the Mets; No. 1 overall prospect on SNY's top 30 list will now be away from the team and will miss some more time.

The speedy shortstop has played in 11 games so far this season and is slashing .179/.360/.308 with three doubles, eight walks, nine runs scored and two steals.