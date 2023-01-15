Mets signing three of MLB Pipeline's Top 50 international prospects: report

Nov 9, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; New York Mets general manager Billy Eppler answers questions from the media during the MLB GM Meetings at The Conrad Las Vegas. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports / © Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports

The Mets have made headlines this offseason with some of their big-name additions like Justin Verlander, but the team has also been working the international market, adding three notable prospects on Sunday.

Per MLB.com’s Jesse Sanchez, the Mets have signed three of MLB Pipeline’s Top 50 international prospects: C Daiverson Gutierrez (No. 27), OF Anthony Baptist (No. 29), and SS Cristopher Larez.

Sanchez reports that the Mets have signed a total of eight international prospects this offseason, with the team having a base international signing pool of nearly $5.3 million.

Per MLB.com, Gutierrez has plus-power from the catcher position, and has drawn some comparisons to Francisco Alvarez, who still currently sits atop MLB Pipeline’s rankings as the best prospect in the game.

Meanwhile, Baptist is considered one of the speediest players in this year’s international class, and he will likely continue to develop as a center fielder, where his speed could help him become an elite defender.

Larez is a five-tool shortstop, per MLB.com, and the hope is his power will continue to develop as he gets older and stronger.