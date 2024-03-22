Mets signing J.D. Martinez, giving them a proven masher at DH

The Mets are signing designated hitter J.D. Martinez, reports SNY's Andy Martino, addressing a need they've had since the inception of the DH in the National League ahead of the 2022 season.

The deal, which was first reported by The New York Post’s Jon Heyman, is for one year, $12 million.



According to Martino, Martinez will receive $4.5 million in 2024 and will have the rest of the contract deferred from 2034-38. Martinez will make $1.5 million each of those years. This will significantly reduce the luxury tax penalty on the team this season.

Martinez spent the 2023 season with the Los Angeles Dodgers, but their signing of Shohei Ohtani ensured that Martinez would land elsewhere.

Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns hinted earlier this offseason that the team might go internal at DH, which would've likely meant relying heavily on Mark Vientos. But New York has instead chosen to add a proven bat.

Vientos, 24, is hitting .212 (11-52) with four home runs in 17 games this spring.

Of all the DH options who hit the free agent market this offseason, Martinez was the cleanest fit, with his pedigree as a masher in the role and the ability to crush both right-handed and left-handed pitchers.

Martinez is coming off a terrific year where he slashed .271/.321/.572 with 33 homers and 27 doubles, and should provide serious thump for a Mets lineup that was in need of it.

During his 13-year career, which has included stints with the Houston Astros, Detroit Tigers, Arizona Diamondbacks, and Boston Red Sox in addition to the Dodgers, Martinez has slashed .287/.350/.524 with 315 home runs, 366 doubles, and 1,002 RBI.

He has eclipsed the 30 home run mark five times.



Entering his age-36 season, there is some injury risk with Martinez, who played in 113 games for the Dodgers in 2023. And he has dealt with back issues in the past.

However, on a short-term deal, the Mets' risk is mostly mitigated.

