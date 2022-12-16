Mets signing catcher Omar Narvaez to one-year deal

Milwaukee Brewers catcher Omar Narvaez (10) throws to first base on Washington Nationals second baseman Cesar Hernandez (not pictured) fifth inning infield hit at Nationals Park / Tommy Gilligan - USA TODAY Sports

The Mets have a new backstop, as they’ve reportedly reached an agreement on a one-year, $8 million deal with catcher Omar Narvaez.

The deal includes a $7 million player option for the 2024 season, according to SNY's Andy Martino.

Narvaez spent the past three seasons with the Milwaukee Brewers. He had a bit of a down year at the plate last season, but was relatively solid in the years prior. In 2021, he posted a .743 OPS, 101 OPS+, and was named an NL All-Star.

While with the Brew Crew, Narvaez improved defensively and turned himself into an excellent pitch framer. He ranked in the 89th percentile in pitch framing last season, according to Baseball Savant.

Narvaez joins James McCann, Tomas Nido, and top prospect Francisco Alvarez in the catching mix for the Mets.

According to Martino, the Mets have long been considering carrying three catchers this season so they can count on Alvarez for some pop.

Billy Eppler and Co. have also reportedly been looking to unload the veteran McCann, who has two years and $24 million remaining on his deal with the club.



Either way, Narvaez provides the Mets with a lefty bat with some pop and a decent glove behind the dish.

