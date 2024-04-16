Mets prospect Christian Scott discusses evolution as a pitcher, potential big league debut: ‘I feel ready’

As a kid in Florida, Christian Scott was drawn to a couple of MLB pitchers in particular. One of them was the electric Jose Fernandez.

"Growing up in South Florida, I would say watching Jose Fernandez throw was something that was mind-blowing for me. ...When he would throw they would pack the stadium out," Scott told SNY. "For me, that was kind of a ‘wow.’

"I get you’re trying to win games, but this is also a business. And he was able to control the crowd and control the energy in that stadium. Just watching him throw and just the confidence that he had and the competitive level that he had was really something special."

The other pitcher Scott mentioned when asked who his favorites were while growing up -- and which ones he tries to emulate? Max Scherzer, whose slider Scott taught himself by watching a Pitching Ninja video while he was in college at the University of Florida.

"Every time he gets the ball, you’re gonna get that version of Max Scherzer and you know what you’re gonna get," Scott explained.

What you're gonna get with Scherzer, as Mets fans learned first-hand, is a fierce competitor and bulldog on the mound.

As the Mets begin to usher in a new era where they hope to build a sustainable winner while leaning heavily on their farm system, it's Scott who is leading the way on the pitching side.

The 24-year-old, who was a fifth-round pick by the Mets in the 2021 MLB Draft, is getting his first taste of Triple-A Syracuse this season. And the results have been eye-opening.

In his first two starts, Scott has been missing bats at a prodigious rate, with 19 strikeouts in 9.0 innings. He has walked only one batter and given up four hits.

Scott called the transition to Triple-A "smooth," citing the familiarity he has with some of the players there, including fellow pitching prospects Mike Vasil and Dom Hamel.

And when discussing his pitching arsenal -- which includes a fastball, slider, and split-changeup -- Scott talked up his new sweeper, which he spent lots of time honing during the offseason.

Christian Scott / Photo Courtesy of Bronson Harris/Binghamton Rumble Ponies

"Just trying to be able to dial that in as a fourth pitch, to be able to get a little more swings and misses to righties," Scott said of his sweeper. "So I’ve been excited about that for sure."

Asked to give a scouting report on how he operates, Scott cited his desire to "pound the strike zone" while also talking about the importance of his preparation and being dialed in with his mechanics.

Regarding his command, which has been terrific, Scott credited three key members of the Mets' pitching brain trust: Pitching and performance integration coordinator Kyle Rogers, vice president of pitching Eric Jagers, and Double-A Binghamton pitching coach AJ Sager.

"Whenever there’s a low-hanging fruit we attack that at a high level," Scott said. "I think the main thing for me was when we first got there, we were looking at my delivery and my lower half. It wasn’t consistent, I would say. I was able to throw hard with it, but just to be able to repeat the delivery was tough. And going back into a starter role, I just wanted to feel confident in being able to repeat my delivery over and over again for about six innings.

"I think there was a lot of work into that and just being able to really maintain a consistent and repeatable delivery – especially just starting in games and being able to lengthen that out five, six, seven innings. Whatever it may be. And also just having confidence in my stuff.

"When I came to the Mets system, I was really a two-pitch guy. Didn’t have a changeup, didn’t really have a big out pitch per se. Just working with the staff and developing me and my stuff. Having a changeup now and adding a sweeper – just having confidence in that and going out and attacking the strike zone every time I get the ball.”

Scott started popping up on Top 100 prospect lists this offseason, and over the last few months he's shown why he's so highly thought of.

After opening eyes in big league spring training -- where Scott said he was a "sponge" while learning from the experienced starters and relievers in camp -- he finds himself one phone call away from his major league debut.

And with the Mets' rotation in a bit of flux with Kodai Senga out until at least the end of May and Tylor Megill also injured, there's a distinct possibility Scott will get the chance with the Mets sooner rather than later.

Speaking last week, manager Carlos Mendoza said the team was paying attention to Scott's starts.

Christian Scott / Photo Courtesy of Bronson Harris/Binghamton Rumble Ponies

So how ready is Scott for the majors?

“I feel ready," Scott said. "I’m not focused on that, per se. I would say just going out there whenever I get the ball. Whatever level it’s at, I’m just gonna go out there and try to win as many games as I can. I think the Mets have done an unbelievable job being up front with me, and just kind of knowing what to expect."

Scott added:

"People have a lot of success at that level, and people also fail a lot at that level, so it’s just a game of failure and being able to learn that sometimes you’ve just got a be a sponge and know that you can do everything right that day. That day might not go your way -- it’s about how you bounce back from it. It’s the peaks and valleys. So just taking it day-by-day."

In speaking with Scott, his confidence and determination stood out. Also notable was how hard-working he is, and his strong desire to keep improving as he gets tantalizingly close to the majors.

The Mets' farm system is starting to bubble with very intriguing pitchers, including Vasil, Hamel, Calvin Ziegler, Brandon Sproat, Blade Tidwell, and Nolan McLean.

But it's Scott who seems likely to be the first of the most recent crop of Mets pitching prospects to make his big league debut. And it's Scott who could have the highest upside.

When Scott arrives, it can be argued that he'll become the most exciting Mets pitching prospect to debut since the wave between 2013 and 2015 that produced Matt Harvey, Zack Wheeler, Jacob deGrom, and Noah Syndergaard.

And the challenge of pitching on the biggest stage in New York is one Scott seems well-prepared to tackle.

"Going out there and competing at a high level is really fun to do in New York," he explained. "When things aren’t going that well, there’s gonna be people that want your job and are coming for your job. And that’s fine. That’s something to expect in New York. But it’s about just having that level head, and going out there.

"If you have a great start that day, great. Your work doesn’t change. But if you have a bad start that day, your work doesn’t change the next day, either. You’re still gonna go out the day after your start, you’re gonna compete just as if you’ve thrown seven shutout or if you had a rough outing. That doesn’t change."