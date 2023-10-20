Mets place six players on outright waivers: report

The Mets’ offseason is starting to take shape, with the team placing six different players on outright waivers Friday.

According to Anthony DiComo of MLB.com, LHP Anthony Kay, RHP Vinny Nittoli, C Michael Perez, OF Rafael Ortega, INF Jonathan Arauz and INF Danny Mendick were all waived from the 40-man roster.

The other 29 MLB teams have the right to claim them off waivers. If they clear waivers they will become free agents.

Kay, 28, is most notable for being included in the trade with the Toronto Blue Jays that sent Marcus Stroman to the Mets in 2019.

The Mets brought Kay back this season after claiming him on waivers, but pitched only 3.2 innings, allowing three earned runs and walking one in his brief return to the organization.

Mendick, 30, appeared in 33 games for the Mets last season, hitting .185/.232/.277 and even made two pitching appearances in games where the Mets needed to save the bullpen.

Ortega, 32, saw the most playing time with the Mets last season, appearing in 47 games with a slash line of .219/.341/.272.