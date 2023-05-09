Mets pitcher Max Scherzer scratched from Tuesday's start due to neck spasms

Max Scherzer will miss Tuesday's start against the Reds due to neck spasms. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

New York Mets starter Max Scherzer can't catch a break. Scherzer was scratched from his Tuesday start due to neck spasms, the team announced hours before its game against the Cincinnati Reds.

The Mets called up lefty David Peterson to start in Scherzer's place.

It marks yet another disappointing development for Scherzer this season. After giving up 8 earned runs across his first two starts, Scherzer put up a scoreless performance against the San Diego Padres on April 10.

He was off to a strong start against his former team, the Los Angeles Dodgers, before he was ejected from the contest after three innings after umpires suspected Scherzer was using an illegal substance to get a better grip on the ball. Scherzer received a 10-game suspension for his actions.

Scherzer returned Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers, but allowed 6 earned runs over just 3 1/3 innings.

It's unclear how long Scherzer will be sidelined due to his neck issue.

