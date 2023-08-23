Mets’ Pete Alonso addresses report Brewers tried to trade for him: ‘I love being a Met’

Aug 3, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) reacts after striking out against the Kansas City Royals during the seventh inning at Kauffman Stadium. / Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

With the organization looking towards 2024 and beyond, the future of Pete Alonso with the Mets remains a major question.

The first baseman is set to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of next season, but reports have come to light that other organizations have inquired about trading for Alonso, and the latest involves the Milwaukee Brewers.

According to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal, the Brewers spoke with the Mets about Alonso before they acquired Carlos Santana from the Pirates on July 27. The report continues that one Milwaukee source described the talks as within “field-goal range” of a trade.

Mets officials dispute that characterization, according to Rosenthal, saying that conversations never accelerated to that level. The Cubs also inquired about Alonso before the deadline but no deal was ever close from the Mets’ perspective.

Alonso was asked about the report following the team’s 3-2 loss to the Braves on Tuesday night and the slugger admitted he just learned of it a few minutes before he was asked, and didn’t know what to make of it.

“For me, I love representing this organization,” Alonso said. “I love being a Met, I love representing the city of New York the best way I possibly can. I love everybody in this clubhouse. Being a Met is the only thing I know. … It’s been phenomenal here so far.”

He added, "I don't know what the future holds, but right now, I'm a Met and I love being a Met. I take pride in putting on the jersey every day and representing the city of New York."

Mets owner Steve Cohen spoke about the team’s future after the trade deadline and was asked about Alonso. Cohen made sure to mention how important Alonso was to the organization and likened his pending free agency to another Met.

“We love Pete as a Met, he’s an integral part of the Mets,” Cohen said. “He’s still with us for another year. Listen, we hope we work things out. I mean, even with Brandon [Nimmo], we worked things out in free agency so hopefully we’ll get a few shots at the apple and try to figure it out.”

The Mets and Nimmo agreed to an eight-year, $162 million contract to bring the free agent outfielder back to Flushing. It'll likely take more to keep one of the most prolific home run hitters in team history in New York.