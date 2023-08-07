Mets option 3B Brett Baty to Triple-A Syracuse

May 7, 2023; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets third baseman Brett Baty (22) hits a two run single in the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports / © Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Buck Showalter announced that third baseman Brett Baty has been optioned to Triple-A Syracuse.

With Baty being sent down and Starling Marte landing on the 10-day IL with a groin strain, the Mets called up infielder Jonathan Arauz and outfielder Abraham Almonte.

Baty, the Mets' first-round draft pick in 2019, was called up to much fanfare earlier this season, taking over the everyday third base job from veteran Eduardo Escobar, who was traded to the Los Angeles Angels.

After getting a taste of big league action in 2022 and homering in his first career at-bat in a game against the Atlanta Braves, Baty looked ready to lock down third base for the Mets for years to come.

But it’s been a struggle for Baty this season, especially of late. During the Mets’ six-game road trip, Baty went 0-for-18 with eight strikeouts.

"Just a little timeout, kind of a ‘take a breath,’” Showalter said ahead of Monday’s game against the Chicago Cubs. “Mental, emotional, just kind of let him work on some things without the day-to-day. … But I think Brett, we know it’s in the best interest of his development.

"I’ve had a lot of young players who have gone through this, without doing a lot of name-dropping. I think it’s in his best interest to go down, take a breath and get back to what he was doing when he first got here. It’s a tough place to do that."

With Baty heading to Syracuse, that likely means more time at third base for fellow highly regarded prospect Mark Vientos, who started at the hot corner in Sunday's loss to the Baltimore Orioles.

Overall, Baty was hitting .216/.289/.331 with seven home runs and 27 RBI in 86 games this season. His defense has also been shaky at times, as he's committed nine errors at third.

