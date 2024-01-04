Mets open to trading Omar Narvaez: report

The Mets are open to trading catcher Omar Narvaez, reports Mike Puma of The New York Post.

Narvaez, who signed a two-year deal last offseason that contained a player option for the second year (which he exercised after the 2023 season), is now blocked by Francisco Alvarez behind the plate.

The signing of Narvaez prior to last season was curious at the time given how close Alvarez was to reaching the bigs, and his presence on the roster in 2024 would be superfluous.

Narvaez is set to earn $7 million this season.

If the Mets trade Narvaez, there are several options they could tab as the backup to Alvarez.

Tyler Heineman, who is on the 40-man roster, played 22 games in 2023 between the Pirates and Blue Jays, posting a .699 OPS.

Another catcher the Mets could turn to is Tomas Nido.

Nido isn't on the 40-man roster after clearing waivers last June and being outrighted to Triple-A Syracuse, but he's proved to be a capable backup during parts of seven seasons with New York.