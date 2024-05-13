Mets open 4-game series at home against the Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies (28-13, first in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (19-20, third in the NL East)

New York; Monday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Cristopher Sanchez (2-3, 3.22 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 34 strikeouts); Mets: Sean Manaea (2-1, 3.31 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 31 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Phillies -122, Mets +102; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets host the Philadelphia Phillies to open a four-game series.

New York is 10-12 at home and 19-20 overall. The Mets have the 10th-ranked team batting average in the NL at .236.

Philadelphia has a 28-13 record overall and a 13-6 record on the road. Phillies hitters have a collective .424 slugging percentage to rank second in the NL.

Monday's game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Alonso has seven doubles, nine home runs and 22 RBI for the Mets. Brandon Nimmo is 10-for-31 with three doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Bryson Stott has five doubles, two triples and three home runs for the Phillies. Bryce Harper is 12-for-34 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 4-6, .224 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored by six runs

Phillies: 8-2, .275 batting average, 2.80 ERA, outscored opponents by 36 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Brandon Nimmo: day-to-day (intercostal), Drew Smith: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Francisco Alvarez: 15-Day IL (thumb), Brooks Raley: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kodai Senga: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tylor Megill: 15-Day IL (shoulder), David Peterson: 60-Day IL (hip), Ronny Mauricio: 60-Day IL (knee)

Phillies: Kyle Schwarber: day-to-day (back), Trea Turner: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Yunior Marte: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Ortiz: 15-Day IL (ankle), Rafael Marchan: 10-Day IL (back), Michael Rucker: 15-Day IL (hand), Dylan Covey: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.