Mets Injury Notes: Taking it slow with Kodai Senga; David Peterson 'trending in right direction'

As May continues for the Mets, manager Carlos Mendoza gave a couple of updates on two of his pitchers: Kodai Senga and David Peterson...

Mets taking it slow with Senga

Senga continues to throw bullpens in hopes of getting his mechanics down ahead of a rehab start in the minors.

Mendoza said after Friday’s loss to the Braves that he felt Senga wasn’t “quite there yet” and expounded on his statement before Saturday’s game and mentioned Senga’s displeasure with his mechanics.

“He’s very meticulous on how he goes about his business and the way the ball’s coming out of his hand,” Mendoza said of Senga. “I feel he’s still searching for that. I wouldn’t be surprised if he has to throw a couple more bullpens before we put in a live BP setting or go down and face real competition in the minor leagues.”

Mendoza said that Senga will play catch today and they’ll see how he feels but admitted that he’s still learning how his ace operates on a day-to-day basis. But the first-year skipper made it clear that they are taking it slow with Senga.

“This is a guy who knows himself better than anybody and we just got to continue to play it slow and give him the time he needs,” Mendoza said. “If he needs two extra days to throw an extra bullpen, so be it.”

Senga isn’t eligible to return from the 60-day IL until May 27.

David Peterson is on track for June/July return

As for Peterson, Mendoza is optimistic about the big lefty’s progress from offseason hip surgery. He confirmed Peterson’s next rehab start will be Tuesday with Binghamton and that everything is trending in the right direction.

“He’s feeling well,” Mendoza said. “Everything is trending in the right direction.”

Mendoza was asked if Peterson is still on track for a June or July return and the Mets manager indicated he was. Based on his consistent workload of 65-70 pitches, Peterson is “close” according to Mendoza.

In three starts with the Mets’ single-A affiliate, Peterson has given up just two hits and one walk in 8.2 scoreless innings.