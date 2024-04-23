Mets at Giants: How to watch on April 23, 2024

The Mets continue a three-game series against the Giants in San Francisco on Tuesday at 9:45 p.m. on PIX11.

Here's what to know about the game and how to watch...

Mets Notes

The Mets have gone 12-5 since beginning the season 0-5 for the first time since 2005

New York has won five straight series

Francisco Lindor has reached base safely in 14 consecutive games, raising his OPS by roughly .350 points during that span

Luis Severino , who gets the start for New York on Tuesday, has a 1.13 ERA over his last three starts

Pete Alonso hit his seventh home run of the season on Monday night. He is one home run away from 200 for his career and is on pace to hit 52 homers this season

How can I watch Mets vs. Giants online?

To watch Mets games online via PIX11, you will need a subscription to a TV service provider and live in the New York City metro area. This will allow fans to watch the Mets on their computer, tablet or mobile phone browser.

To get started on your computer, go to the PIX11 live stream website and follow the site's steps. For more FAQs, you can go here.