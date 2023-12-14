If Mets don't sign Yoshinobu Yamamoto, here's what their plan should be this offseason and beyond

Let me preface this article by saying it is not a commentary on the Mets' chances to sign Japanese ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

They have a legitimate shot to land one of the most coveted free agents in history and might literally have the best chance if Yamamoto is going to the highest bidder.

However, a world obviously exists where Yamamoto doesn't wind up with the Mets. And in that world, New York will have to take a different path as it pertains to this offseason and beyond.

Here's what that should look like...

Add multiple starting pitchers this offseason, but don't bite on Blake Snell

The Mets' plan if Yamamoto signs elsewhere has been to target another frontline starter. The problem is that there really aren't many out there.

Eduardo Rodriguez isn't one, the Mets didn't go after him, and he signed with the Diamondbacks.

On the trade market, the pitcher who makes the most sense for the Mets is Tyler Glasnow, but he could be on his way to the Dodgers. Dylan Cease will cost a ton when it comes to prospects, and the Brewers might not trade Corbin Burnes.

That leaves Blake Snell and Jordan Montgomery among the guys being referred to as "frontline." But Snell comes with injury concerns, inconsistent performance, and control issues, while Montgomery might get paid well beyond his profile -- which is a strong No. 3 starter.



Blake Snell / Orlando Ramirez - USA TODAY Sports

If I'm the Mets, I'm avoiding Snell and paying Montgomery only if his contract is closer to $100 million than $150 million.

Elsewhere on the free agent starting pitching market, the Mets should be prioritizing Lucas Giolito and/or Shota Imanaga.

Giolito had a down 2022 and struggled in the second half of 2023 after being traded by the White Sox, but he is only 29, has serious upside, big stuff, and has thrown 160 innings every year since 2018.

Some might view a pursuit of Imanaga as settling for the lesser pitcher from Japan, but who cares? The 30-year-old is very good in his own right and could be a nice fit in the middle of a big league rotation for years to come.

Continue to assemble the rest of the team without adjusting much

Regardless of Yamamoto's decision and how the rotation shakes out, the Mets need plenty of reinforcements elsewhere.

Their top priorities should be adding a starting-caliber outfielder who can serve as a hedge in case Starling Marte is injured and/or ineffective again.

The Mets should also be looking to add a full-time DH. If they want to keep the contract length to one year, they can probably achieve that by signing J.D. Martinez or Justin Turner. If they're willing to go longer, Jorge Soler could be a fit.



Jorge Soler / Orlando Ramirez - USA TODAY Sports

Then there's the bullpen, where New York has added a number of pitchers on minor league and/or split deals, but is still in need of two legitimate relievers who can pitch in the late innings.

As they look to do that, there are still lots of solid free agent relief options available, including Hector Neris, Matt Moore, David Robertson, and Phil Maton.

Get ready for next offseason's loaded free agent starting pitching class

Yamamoto not winding up with the Mets would be tough in the moment, and likely make the ceiling of the 2024 team lower. But a silver lining would be the Mets' ability to go full bore after one of the aces set to hit free agency after the 2024 season.

Those free agents are set to include:

Walker Buehler

Zack Wheeler

Corbin Burnes

Max Fried

Tyler Glasnow



What makes Yamamoto so unique is that he reached free agency ahead of his age-25 season. That is not the case with the above pitchers, most of whom will be entering their age-30 or age-31 seasons in 2025.

However, Buehler specifically could be an ideal target if he has a successful return this coming season from Tommy John surgery. He has a career 3.02 ERA and 1.03 WHIP with close to 10 strikeouts per nine, and was an innings-eating horse before tearing his UCL.



Sep 20, 2023; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres left fielder Juan Soto (22) tosses his bat after a walk against the Colorado Rockies during the seventh inning at Petco Park. / Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Decide whether to go all-in for Juan Soto

Barring a huge surprise, Soto is hitting free agency after the 2024 season.

And if it's the Yankees who land Yamamoto, it is very hard to see them being able to fit Soto in their budget for the next decade. He turned down well over $400 million when he was still with the Nationals, and he and agent Scott Boras could be seeking a deal that starts with a five this time around.

Because of that, even if the Yanks don't get Yamamoto, Soto could be playing elsewhere in 2025, when he will be just 26 years old.

The downside with Soto revolves around his defense and base running. And it's concerning that his outfield defense has declined badly over the last few seasons.

The upside is that, offensively, he's basically Ted Williams. And 26-year-old Ted Williams clones aren't easy to find.

A Mets payroll without Yamamoto on it for the next decade would undoubtedly have room for Soto. And they will likely be very hungry to make a splash.