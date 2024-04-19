Mets at Dodgers: How to watch on SNY on April 19, 2024

The Mets open a three-game series against the Dodgers in Los Angeles on Friday at 10:10 p.m.

Here's what to know about the game and how to watch...

Mets Notes

The Mets have gone 10-3 since beginning the season 0-5 for the first time since 2005

New York's 3.15 team ERA is the best in the National League

The Mets (+14) and Atlanta Braves (+29) are the only teams in the NL East with a positive run differential

Over his last seven games, Harrison Bader 's triple slash has risen from .192/.222/.192 to .288/.327/.365

The Mets will face Yoshinobu Yamamoto for the first time on Friday night

METS DODGERS - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

What channel is SNY?

Check your TV or streaming provider's website or channel finder to find your local listings.

How can I watch Mets at Dodgers online?

To watch Mets games online via SNY, you will need a subscription to a cable provider or streaming service. This will allow fans to watch the Mets on their computer, tablet or mobile phone browser.

To get started on your computer, go to the “Watch SNY” section on the SNY.tv homepage and then follow these steps:

Select your cable provider and select “Log In.” The site will direct you to your cable sign-in screen

Sign in using your User ID and Password

Once you’re signed in, you are ready to enjoy all that SNY has to offer including Mets spring training games and more

NOTE: In order to stream SNY on your desktop, you will need to be an SNY subscriber through a participating provider and live inside SNY's regional territory (NY, CT, parts of NJ and PA).

How can I watch the game on the SNY App?

For the SNY App, Mets fans can download it via the following platforms:

App Store

Google Play Store

Roku

FireTV

Apple TV

Android TV

The same restrictions apply for the SNY App. Fans must be an SNY subscriber through a participating provider and live inside SNY’s regional territory.