Mets take on the Cardinals after Lindor's 4-hit game

St. Louis Cardinals (11-14, fifth in the NL Central) vs. New York Mets (13-11, third in the NL East)

New York; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (1-3, 6.49 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 20 strikeouts); Mets: Jose Butto (0-0, 1.65 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 21 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Mets -130, Cardinals +108; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets take on the St. Louis Cardinals after Francisco Lindor's four-hit game on Wednesday.

New York has a 13-11 record overall and a 6-6 record at home. The Mets are 9-4 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

St. Louis has a 6-7 record in road games and an 11-14 record overall. The Cardinals are 2-4 in games decided by one run.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lindor has three doubles and four home runs for the Mets. Starling Marte is 13-for-43 with three doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Masyn Winn leads the Cardinals with a .299 batting average, and has three doubles, two triples, nine walks and six RBI. Willson Contreras is 11-for-34 with a home run and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 7-3, .246 batting average, 3.31 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Cardinals: 4-6, .194 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Francisco Alvarez: 15-Day IL (thumb), Brooks Raley: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kodai Senga: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tylor Megill: 15-Day IL (shoulder), David Peterson: 60-Day IL (hip), Ronny Mauricio: 60-Day IL (knee)

Cardinals: Matt Carpenter: 10-Day IL (oblique), Riley O'Brien: 15-Day IL (forearm), Keynan Middleton: 15-Day IL (forearm), Drew Rom: 15-Day IL (biceps), Dylan Carlson: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Edman: 10-Day IL (wrist)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.