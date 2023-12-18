Mets acquire RHP Yohan Ramirez from White Sox for cash

The Mets announced they have acquired right-handed pitcher Yohan Ramirez from the Chicago White Sox for cash considerations.

Ramirez, 28, has bounced around the league the last few seasons, having been traded twice in 2022 from Seattle to Cleveland and Cleveland to Pittsburgh. He made 26 appearances with the Pirates a year ago before he was claimed off waivers by Chicago in September.

The 6-foot-4 reliever was designated for assignment by the White Sox on Dec. 13

The righty pitched to a 4.23 ERA (4.64 FIP) in 38.1 innings over 31 outings out of the bullpen in 2023. Ramirez had 35 strikeouts to 17 walks with a 1.461 WHIP.



Overall, in his four big league seasons, he has posted a 3.99 ERA in 124.0 innings over 102 appearances with 48 games finished and six saves.

Ramirez was mainly a two-pitch reliever in 2023, throwing his sinker 70.3 percent of the time and a sweeper 26.1 percent.

The sweeper (82.8 mph average) was his best pitch last season with a 37.1 percent whiff rate, a .171 expected batting average and a .260 expected slugging percentage against. His sinker, 15.5 whiff percentage and 95.1 mph average, had an expected average of .259 and expected slugging of .359, per Statcast.



Ramirez saw his ground ball percentage jump each year from 37.5 percent in 2021 to 49.5 percent in 2022 to 59.3 percent last year.

He introduced a changeup to his repertoire last year, but used it rather sparingly (3.5 percent) and only to left-handed batters. Ramirez has stopped throwing a four-seam fastball, as its usage dropped from 52.5 percent in 2021 to throwing it just once last year.