Mets 2024 transaction tracker: Jett Williams, Drew Gilbert among prospects assigned to minor league camp; Luisangel Acuña optioned

Here is a look at the latest Mets roster moves...

March 3, 10:05 a.m.

The Mets announced a handful of roster moves on Sunday morning, with some of the team’s top prospects included.

The team announced that the following players have been reassigned to minor league camp: OF Drew Gilbert, RHP Eric Orze, C Kevin Parada, RHP Cam Robinson, RHP Christian Scott, RHP Mike Vasil, INF Jett Williams and LHP Danny Young.

In addition, INF Luisangel Acuña and LHP Kolton Ingram have been optioned to Triple-A.

Williams, Gilbert, and Acuña are ranked as Joe DeMayo’s Top 3 Mets prospects for the 2024 season. Scott and Vasil are also in DeMayo’s Top 10 prospects, and both players pitched for the Mets on Saturday begore being sent to minor league camp.

Acuña, 21, had eight at-bats with the big club this spring, hitting .375 with an RBI single.

Feb. 25, 4:55 p.m.

The Mets announced Sunday that they've claimed LHP Kolton Ingram off waivers from the Detroit Tigers.



In a corresponding move, the team transferred LHP David Peterson to the 60-day IL. Peterson had surgery to repair a torn labrum in his left hip in November and is expected to miss the first month or two of the season while working his way back to full health.

Ingram, 27, was drafted by the Tigers in the 37th round of the 2019 MLB Draft, but was later released in July 2020 while the minor league season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He signed to the Los Angeles Angels organization in January 2021 and split the season between Single-A and Double-A. The team protected him from the Rule 5 draft in 2022 and he started 2023 in Triple-A.

The left-hander went 2-3 in Triple-A with a 3.21 ERA over 22 appearances and made his MLB debut with the Angels on June 15, 2023. He struggled over five outings with an 8.44 ERA in 5.1 innings. Ingram was then sent down to Double-A, where he went 1-1 with a 2.63 ERA over 23 outings, but was eventually DFA'd in January. He was claimed off waivers by the Tigers on Feb. 5, and then designated for assignment again on Feb. 20.

Feb. 11, 10:17 a.m.

The Mets announced Sunday that right-handed pitcher Austin Adams cleared waivers after being designated for assignment earlier this month. He was then outrighted to Triple-A Syracuse and will attend spring training as a minor league invite.

Adams was DFA’d on Feb. 6 to make room for recently-signed LHP Jake Diekman on the 40-man roster. Adams, who signed a one-year, non-guaranteed split major league contract with the Mets in November, will now have another chance to make the team out of spring training.

The righty had a 5.71 ERA and 1.38 WHIP across 17.1 innings with the Diamondbacks last season, but fractured his ankle in August, which ended his season.



Feb. 6, 4:43 p.m.

To make room for recently signed left-handed reliever Jake Diekman on the 40-man roster, the Mets have designated right-handed reliever Austin Adams for assignment.

Adams had signed a one-year major league, non-guaranteed split contract with the Mets in November.

He spent last season with the Arizona Diamondbacks, but his season was cut short due to a fractured ankle in early August.

He had a 5.71 ERA and 1.38 WHIP across just 17.1 innings.

Feb. 2, 2:10 p.m.



The Mets have traded catcher Tyler Heineman to the Boston Red Sox for cash considerations, the club announced Friday.

New York claimed Heineman off waivers from Toronto on Dec. 1, 2023, before designating him for assignment on Jan 30 to make room on the 40-man roster after signing reliever Adam Ottavino to a one-year deal.

In his last 84 big league games over the past two seasons bouncing between the Blue Jays and Pittsburgh Pirates, the 32-year-old catcher has a .221 average and .576 OPS over 221 plate appearances.

Friday was a busy day for the organization, as the Mets also agreed to sign right-handed reliever Shintaro Fujinami and left-hander Jake Diekman.

Jan. 30, 7:00 p.m.

The Mets made Adam Ottavino's one-year deal official on Tuesday night, and in a corresponding roster move to clear room on the 40-man roster, catcher Tyler Heineman has been designated for assignment.

New York claimed Heineman off waivers from Toronto earlier this offseason, but his stay in the organization is short-lived.

The 32-year-old backstop has appeared in just 104 games and has a .218 average and .579 OPS in parts of four big league seasons with the Toronto Blue Jays, Pittsburgh Pirates, San Francisco Giants, and Marlins.

