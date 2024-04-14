Advertisement

Mets get 2 in 8th to snap scoreless tie and beat Royals 2-1 as Díaz earns 1st save at home

JERRY BEACH
·1 min read
New York Mets Brandon Nimmo, Harrison Bader and Tyrone Taylor celebrate after defeating the Kansas City, Sunday, April 14, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)
New York Mets pitcher Edwin Díaz throws against the Kansas City Royals during the ninth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, April 14, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)
New York Mets starting pitcher Jose Butto reacts on his way to the dugout during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Sunday, April 14, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)
Kansas City Royals' Bobby Witt Jr. runs after hitting a double against the New York Mets during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, April 14, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)
Kansas City Royals' Bobby Witt Jr. hits a double against the New York Mets during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, April 14, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

NEW YORK (AP) — Harrison Bader broke a scoreless tie with an infield single in the eighth inning and Edwin Díaz earned his first save at Citi Field since October 2022 as the New York Mets edged the Kansas City Royals 2-1 on Sunday.

Mets rookie Jose Buttó and Royals starter Cole Ragans matched zeros for six innings in a crisp pitchers' duel. New York stranded nine runners over the first seven innings — seven between the fifth and seventh — before Chris Stratton (1-1) walked the bases loaded in the eighth.

With two outs, Bader hit a slow roller toward third and Maikel Garcia was unable to make a barehand pickup. Stratton then walked Brandon Nimmo on four pitches, giving the Mets a 2-0 lead.

Díaz gave up a two-out homer to Vinnie Pasquantino in the ninth before getting Freddy Fermin on a popup for his third save this season. The first two came in Cincinnati.

