Messina delivers more heroics, but LSU rallies to edge South Carolina at SEC Tournament

The night should have belonged to Cole Messina.

In the first three games of this SEC Tournament, the South Carolina catcher has put together one of the most Herculean stretches conceivable by a baseball player — already owning the RBI record in one SEC Tournament with 14.

On Thursday, he sent a grand slam to the moon in the third inning. Then, again with the bases loaded in the sixth inning, Messina lined a go-ahead single into center.

It wasn’t enough in South Carolina’s 11-10 loss to LSU. The Gamecocks now face Kentucky at 4 p.m. Friday (SEC Network) in an elimination game.

With every Messina moment Thursday came a Tiger answer.

All night, the Tigers felt inevitable. Messina could only do so much.

Within minutes of Messina’s grand slam, LSU pieced together a few hits then tied the game on a Jake Brown home run. So when Messina gave South Carolina the lead with his clutch single in the sixth, it was hard not to count the outs.

South Carolina came into Thursday night with few options with its pitching staff. It had exhausted all of its best arms to win the first two games, which meant the Gamecocks had to face LSU in a bullpen game without their best bullpen arms.

Tyler Pitzer allowed two earned runs. Jake McCoy gave up two home runs. Michael Polk gave up more hits (3) than he recorded outs (2). Connor McCreery was the best arm of the night for USC, giving up no earned runs in almost three innings.

Then came a surprise. Just two days after throwing 67 pitches against Alabama, Chris Veach ran out of the bullpen in the eighth inning. South Carolina led 10-7. Two runs quickly scored on a Gavin Casas error, but Veach exited the frame with the lead still intact.

An inning later, though, the veteran South Carolina righty gave up two quick singles. A few batters later, Michael Braswell III — the former South Carolina shortstop — became the hero, lining an RBI-single into left field to give LSU the lead for good.

In all, LSU scored four runs in the game’s final two innings, with two of those runs unearned.

SEC Tournament scores, schedule

Thursday, May 23

Game 9: No. 3 Kentucky 9, No. 2 Arkansas 6

Game 10: No. 1 Tennessee 7, No. 4 Texas A&M 4

Game 11: No. 11 LSU 11, No. 10 South Carolina 10

Game 12: No. 8 Vanderbilt vs. No. 5 Mississippi State, 9 p.m. (SEC Network)

Friday, May 24

Game 13: No. 10 South Carolina vs. No. 3 Kentucky, 4 p.m. (SEC Network)

Game 14: Game 12 loser vs. No. 1 Tennessee, 7:30 p.m. (SEC Network)