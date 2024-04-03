Messi misses Miami's Champions Cup quarter-final

Lionel Messi was not in Inter Miami's squad for Wednesday's CONCACAF Champions Cup quarter-final game against Mexico's Monterrey. (Johnnie Izquierdo)

Lionel Messi was forced to sit out Inter Miami's CONCACAF Champions Cup quarter-final first leg with Mexico's Monterrey on Wednesday as he continues to be sidelined by a hamstring injury.

Miami coach Gerardo Martino had said that a game-day decision would be made on the Argentine's fitness but he was not named in either the starting lineup or among the substitutes.

Messi has missed Miami's past three MLS matches with the right hamstring injury but practiced alongside Inter teammates Tuesday morning, prompting suggestions he might be healthy for the first time since helping Inter reach the quarter-final by beating Nashville on March 13.

Messi was substituted in the second half of that win and has not played for club or country since.

The second leg of the quarter-final will be in Mexico on April 10.

