Mercury aim for Phoenix to be a basketball destination in the world

The Phoenix Mercury will host the 2024 WNBA All-Star Weekend July 19-20, the third time the team has hosted the event. On July 19, players will participate in the 3-Point Contest and Skills Challenge. Then, on July 20, players will compete in the All-Star Game at the Footprint Center.

Last year, the 2023 WNBA All-Star Game was the most watched in 16 years. The game took place at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas and drew 850,000 viewers, with a peak of 955,000.

“With Phoenix being one of our original franchises, now under new ownership, they are very excited,” Engelbert told ESPN in July. “The city is also hosting a women’s Final Four coming up (in 2026). I think they want to be a center of basketball, so the Mercury were very interested in having All-Star.”

A legendary weekend needs a legendary logo 🌟 Take a look at just what went into the design for the 2024 @ATT WNBA All-Star Game logo Tickets go on sale Jan. 30th with WNBA Live registration to follow! #WNBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/E6bfVhTTuS — WNBA (@WNBA) January 10, 2024

Another staple of the weekend is WNBA Live, which will “offer fans the opportunity to experience meet-and-greets with the WNBA’s top stars, viewing parties, fan skills competitions and more.” It will celebrate the intersection of the WNBA, fashion, music and culture. The event is open to the public and will take place at the Phoenix Convention Center.

“We’re real big believers that Phoenix is a basketball destination, not only for women’s and men’s players but for fans,” said Mercury and Suns owner Mat Ishbia. “It’s one of the best basketball hotspots in the country, and we’re eager to showcase that.”

Tickets for the 2024 WNBA All-Star Game will go on sale on Jan. 30.

