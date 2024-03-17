Florida center Micah Handlogten taken off court on stretcher following severe leg injury

Florida sophomore center Micah Handlogten was taken off the court on a stretcher Sunday during the SEC Men's Basketball Tournament championship game after he suffered a severe lower left leg injury.

The injury happened early in the first half of Sunday's game against Auburn, stopping play for several minutes while trainers and medical personnel treated Handlogten. According to the ESPN broadcast, Florida later confirmed the lower left leg injury and added that Handlogten had been taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville "for further evaluation."

On the play that the injury happened, Handlogten, a 7-foot-1, 235-pound player, jumped near the basket in an attempt to haul in a rebound. The ball glanced off his hands, and as Handlogten landed, his weight fell awkwardly on his left leg, causing his ankle to buckle. Auburn recovered the loose ball and then quickly converted a layup on the other end before play was stopped. The injury took place with 17:48 in the first half.

Play was stopped for several minutes and the crowd at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville grew quiet. Players from both teams appeared visibly concerned, some in tears, and prayer circles formed while Handlogten was being treated.

Love you Micah 💙 pic.twitter.com/e8KnlvJHdf — Florida Gators Men’s Basketball (@GatorsMBK) March 17, 2024

According to the ESPN broadcast, medical staff on the court stabilized Handlogten's lower left leg and used an "air cast-like contraption." Air casts are commonly used to secure severe traumatic injuries, such as broken bones and compound fractures. The ESPN broadcast also reported that there was a significant amount of blood resulting from the injury.

Per the broadcast, Handlogten's parents, Danielle and Benjamin, were both on the court near where Handlogten was being treated and loaded onto the stretcher. Handlogten's parents followed him as medical personnel ushered him off the court on the stretcher. Handlogten's teammates very quickly ran over to wish him well as he was taken off the court. Play resumed shortly afterward.

Handlogten, who is from Lake Norman, N.C., was averaging 5.5 points and 7.1 rebounds this season for the Gators.

