Men’s basketball announces Big Ten opponents for 2024-25 season

A new team, a new court and new opponents.

That will be the theme for the Oregon Ducks men’s basketball program for the 2024-25 season as they head into the Big Ten Conference.

The court inside Matthew Knight Arena is also getting a makeover and we now know what conference opponents will be playing on it next season.

Oregon has announced which Big Ten teams will be visiting MKA.

Unfortunately those teams not coming to Eugene will be Michigan and Ohio State. The Ducks will be traveling to those places as well as going to Michigan State, Iowa, Minnesota, Penn State, and Wisconsin.

Those teams who are coming to Oregon will be Illinois, Indiana, Nebraska, Maryland, Northwestern, Purdue and Rutgers. The Ducks will also have a home-and-home with rivals Washington, USC and UCLA.

The exact dates and the non-conference schedule is slated to come out in the next few months.

