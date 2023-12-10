Memphis OL Mak Pounders earns Auburn offer, schedules visit

Out of all the transfers that Hugh Freeze and Auburn acquired from the transfer portal in 2023, among the most reliable were those who joined the offensive line.

Players such as Gunner Britton, Dillon Wade, and Avery Jones were incredibly beneficial to the Tigers offense this season, and Freeze is looking to find the next man up within the portal.

Mak Pounders is one of Auburn’s early targets to fill gaps within the offensive line next season. Pounders served as Memphis’ left tackle this season and was one of the Tigers’ most productive linemen. He announced Friday that he has received an Auburn offer, and Jeffrey Lee of On3 reports that Pounders will be on campus for a visit this Sunday, Dec. 10.

According to Pro Football Focus data, Pounders played 673 snaps this season at left tackle for Memphis, which was the 5th-highest among Memphis players last season, and the 4th-highest among linemen. In 388 snaps where a pass was attempted, Pounders allowed just 11 pressures this season with six hurries and one sack.

In addition to Auburn, Pounders has received offers from South Carolina and Texas Tech.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire