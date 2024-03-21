Memphis high school basketball players in March Madness for 2024 NCAA Tournament

Memphis basketball won't be in this year's NCAA Tournament, but that doesn't mean the Bluff City will be totally unrepresented.

There are plenty of Memphis-area players at other colleges who will participate in March Madness. None of the players will be part of the games taking place in Memphis, but they'll be spread out across the country with different teams.

Here's a full list of all the men's basketball players from Memphis-area high schools playing in the Big Dance.

Memphis-area high school players in March Madness

D.J. Jeffries, Mississippi State (Olive Branch)

Cameron Matthews, Mississippi State (Olive Branch)

David Dixon, Duquesne (Briarcrest/MAHS)

Johnathan Lawson, Creighton (Woodale/East)

Brock Vice, Creighton (Houston)

Mason Miller, Creighton (Houston)

Mark Freeman, Morehead State (Southwind)

Jaden Webb, Morehead State (Tennessee Prep/Olive Branch)

Antavion Collum, McNeese State (Bartlett/East)

Cameron Jones, McNeese State (Whitehaven)

Josh Holloway, Samford (St. Georges)

Kam Jones, Marquette (ECS)

Chris Moore, Auburn (West Memphis)

Denver Jones, Auburn (Memphis Day Academy/Tennessee Prep)

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Memphis high school basketball players in March Madness 2024