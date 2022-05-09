Memphis Grizzlies-Golden State Warriors predictions: Here's who wins Game 4

SAN FRANCISCO -- The Memphis Grizzlies' Bay Area blues got worse after losing Game 3 Saturday. They've likely also lost Ja Morant for Game 4 Monday (9 p.m., TNT).

Morant is listed as doubtful with knee soreness. Down 2-1, the Grizzlies' task to even their series with the Golden State Warriors gets harder with their leading scorer and facilitator. The Warriors also scored 142 points in Game 3 while wrecking the Grizzlies' defense but Dillon Brooks returns from a one-game suspension.

The Grizzlies had success all season without Morant so can they summon another miracle? Here's what our staff thinks will happen at Chase Center

Damichael Cole, Grizzlies beat writer

The Grizzlies will win. Surprised? History says don't be. Regular season wins against the Brooklyn Nets and Phoenix Suns show that these are the kind of games the Grizzlies have won this season. Their backs are against the wall and they could be without the one player who hasn't struggled offensively this series.

With that being said, Tyus Jones starting at point guard presents a different look, and ball movement will be at a peak. Golden State will have to adjust to this. The Grizzlies will shoot better today, and along with Jones, they'll need bigger performances from Bane, Melton and Jaren Jackson Jr. Then there's the return of Dillon Brooks. A defensive masterpiece combined with the all-around impact of core players launches the Grizzlies to a shocking upset.

MORE: Warriors coach Steve Kerr: 'Nothing to comment on' after watching Ja Morant injury

GAME 4: Why Taylor Jenkins, Memphis Grizzlies should start Steven Adams in Game 4

JA MORANT: Warriors, Jordan Poole deny trying to injure Memphis Grizzlies' star Ja Morant in Game 3

Evan Barnes, sports reporter

Losing Ja Morant for Game 4 was bad enough. Losing him as the best offensive weapon the Grizzlies had this series is worse. Dillon Brooks must come back with disciplined energy while Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr. have to pick up the scoring load. The Grizzlies were 20-5 without Morant and they'll fight without him Monday. It won't be enough to stop a Warriors win and put the Grizzlies on the brink of elimination.

Story continues

Mark Giannotto, columnist

Golden State should blow out Memphis without Ja Morant, but the Grizzlies will keep it closer than anyone expects Their success without Morant in the regular season will serve them well. But his absence will be felt in the fourth quarter. This is an obstacle that’s too steep for this team to overcome.

Want to stay informed on the latest Memphis sports news? A Commercial Appeal subscription gets you unlimited access to the best inside information and updates on local sports, and the ability to tap into sports news from throughout the USA TODAY Network's 109 local sites.

You can reach Evan Barnes on Twitter (@Evan_B) or by email at evan.barnes@commercialappeal.com

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Memphis Grizzlies vs. Golden State Warriors: Predictions for Game 4