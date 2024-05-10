Memphis football lands transfer commitment from Tennessee leading tackler Elijah Herring

Memphis football has picked up a linebacker from an in-state rival.

Former Tennessee linebacker Elijah Herring committed to the Tigers, he announced Friday evening on social media. Herring led the Volunteers in tackles in 2023 and figures to play a significant role for Memphis.

The Murfreesboro native made 79 tackles in 2023 and made 11 starts for Tennessee. He entered the portal last month.

Herring further bolsters a talented room led by first team All-AAC linebacker Chandler Martin. Defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Jordon Hankins brought in transfers Javante Mackey, Jayden Flaker and Matt Hudson during the winter portal window and now has Herring as well.

Coach Ryan Silverfield teased a transfer from an SEC program when he spoke after a fan event on Thursday night.

"You're seeing guys from SEC programs saying, 'Man, I want to be a part of what they're doing. I want to be a part of this. I want to be a part of that culture and this program,'" Silverfield said.

Herring's commitment came less than 24 hours later. He's the fourth player to commit to the Tigers during the spring window after UMass running back Greg Desrosiers Jr., Oklahoma defensive end Reggie Grimes II and Old Dominion offensive tackle Chris Adams.

Herring has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

