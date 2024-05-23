Memphis football adds Indiana transfer brothers Kobee Minor, Darryl Minor Jr.

Memphis football is getting some help for its defense.

The Tigers picked up commitments on Wednesday from a pair of Indiana transfers who also happen to be brothers — Kobee Minor and Darryl Minor Jr.

Kobee Minor, a cornerback, was highly sought after in the transfer market and had taken visits to Mississippi State and Michigan State. He earned honorable mention All-Big Ten recognition in 2023 after tallying 29 tackles and four pass breakups.

He wasn't even the first transfer Minor to commit to Memphis on Wednesday. Darryl Minor Jr., a linebacker who played at UTEP and Tyler Junior College, also committed to the Tigers. He didn't play in 2023 while he was at Indiana but adds yet another linebacker to a room that defensive Jordon Hankins has been strengthening all offseason.

Kobee Minor fills a need at a key position. The Tigers' secondary struggled in 2023 and lost two key players in DeAgo Brumfield (Mississippi State) and Cameron Smith (TCU). Simeon Blair also exhausted his eligibility.

Those commitments add to what was already a busy spring portal window for the Tigers. Coach Ryan Silverfield has brought in players at all three levels, including Oklahoma transfer Reggie Grimes II at defensive end and Tennessee transfer Elijah Herring at linebacker.

