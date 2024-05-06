Ryan Silverfield, Memphis football land former Oklahoma defensive lineman Reggie Grimes II

It took some patience, but Memphis football is off the blocks in the spring portal window.

The Tigers landed former Oklahoma defensive end Reggie Grimes II on Sunday night, bringing a highly touted recruit from Ravenwood High School back to his home state. Grimes played four seasons at Oklahoma after choosing the Sooners over other power conference offers and made 43 tackles during his career in Norman.

Grimes played in only four games in 2023 and could have two years of eligibility remaining. He adds to a Memphis defensive front that lost stalwart Jaylon Allen after last season but has plenty of depth across the line. Grimes is the first defensive player to commit to the Tigers during the spring, but Memphis did pick up a commitment from former UMass running back Greg Desrosiers earlier on Sunday.

The 6-foot-4, 278-pound Antioch native was No. 1 on the Tennessean's Dandy Dozen, a collection of the top college football prospects in the Nashville area, in 2019. He entered the transfer portal in December and had offers from Oklahoma State and Texas State, among others.

It's the second straight year an Oklahoma defensive lineman has transferred to Memphis. Last year it was Josh Ellison, who made 30 tackles for the Tigers in 2023.

While there have been more outgoings than incomings during the spring, the Tigers brought in more than 30 players during the initial signing period and winter transfer window.

Memphis kicks off its season on Aug. 31 when it hosts North Alabama.

