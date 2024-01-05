Memphis basketball survives at Tulsa with Jahvon Quinerly clutch shot. Here are 5 takeaways

TULSA, Okla. — The No. 15 Memphis basketball team escaped Tulsa's Reynolds Center with a 78-75 win Thursday.

It's the Tigers' (12-2) seventh in a row, but it wasn't easy.

Tulsa (9-4) tied the game 75-75 with 33.4 seconds to play. But Memphis' Jahvon Quinerly drilled a 3-pointer with four seconds left in the game to save the Tigers.

Nae'Qwan Tomlin and David Jones scored 17 points apiece for Memphis. PJ Haggerty had 27 for Tulsa.

Here are five takeaways from Thursday's contest.

Nae'Qwan Tomlin shines again

The midseason Kansas State transfer didn't need long to make an impact.

Tomlin, the 6-10 forward, put up 15 points and 15 rebounds in last week's win over Austin Peay, becoming the first Tiger since at least 2010-11 with a 15-and-15 double-double in 23 minutes or less.

What does he do for an encore? Lead Memphis to a hard-fought road win over the pesky Golden Hurricane.

Tomlin was a force around the basket − on both ends of the floor. On one sequence in particular, Tomlin blocked a shot on defense, then took the outlet pass nearly the length of the floor and finished with a wide-open one-handed dunk with all kinds of authority.

He also collected seven rebounds.

David Jones — sick?

Memphis wasn't even sure their leading scorer would play Thursday.

Not after what's been a difficult-to-shake bug kept Jones off the practice floor most of this week and has left him feeling under the weather for more than a week.

But, if Jones was still feeling the effects of his illness, he wore it well. Despite committing seven turnovers, Jones scored 17 points and grabbed eight rebounds.

PJ Haggerty lives up to billing

Already Tulsa's leading scorer, Haggerty had his way with Memphis in the first half.

The 6-3 redshirt freshman guard was a dizzying one-man ball of fire. He dropped 17 points before halftime, on 6-of-11 shooting from the field. He was also 4 for 5 at the free throw line, had three rebounds and a steal.

The Tigers take pride in shutting down their opponents' best player. But the Crosby, Texas, native finished with 27 points.

Caleb Mills' ugly injury

The senior guard had an open lane to the basket, so he broke down the baseline for it. As he neared the goal, he planted his left foot, only to be sent airborne.

Mills immediately grabbed his left knee, obviously in intense pain. Head athletic trainer Darrell Turner (also the athletic department's senior associate athletic director for sports medicine) and strength coach Darby Rich rushed out to check on Mills. Hardaway followed them.

After several minutes, most of which Mills spent writhing in pain, he tried putting weight on his left leg. But he could not, so Hardaway, Turner and Rich carried him off the floor.

Shortly after the team went to the locker room at halftime, Mills left the courtside area, partially under his own power. With a brace on his left knee and his arms around a pair of staff members, he was able to put some weight on his left leg as he slowly made his way to the locker room.

Mills is averaging 8.5 points and 3.2 rebounds a game this season.

How Tulsa got back into the game

The Golden Hurricane, try as they might, couldn't get much of anything going beyond the arc in the first half (3 for 13).

They flipped that on its head in the second half, using it to eat away at the Tigers' 14-point halftime lead. After their sixth made 3-pointer of the second half, Tulsa had narrowed its deficit to just three points (56-53) with 12:18 left in the game.

The bulk of the damage was done by Carlous Williams, who came into Thursday's game just 3 for 15 this season at the 3-point line. Williams made that many in a four-minute span early in the second half against Memphis.

Williams finished with 16 points and four made threes in the second half.

